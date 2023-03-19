The Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah announced vacancies for citizens in six specializations in the fields of “environmental control”, “port affairs”, “environmental awareness”, “technical support”, “public relations” and “environmental specialist”. ».

It stipulated that the applicant for the position of “environmental observer” should have a high school diploma and have experience in the field of inspection and control.

She explained that one of his job duties is to assess the environmental situation and follow up on the implementation of environmental laws, regulations and legislation for new and existing professional small establishments that carry out their activities, to prevent any impacts on the local environment and ensure their compliance with approved requirements and performance indicators, and implement daily work plans and programs in relation to assessing the environmental impact of establishments. Industrial in Ras Al-Khaimah, and to receive permit applications received from existing and new professional small establishments and establishments, inspect them and prepare a technical report recording the results of the field visit to the facility and attach it to the direct manager to grant an environmental permit according to the terms of the approved permit system.

She explained that his tasks include carrying out inspection tours of professional institutions and establishments to ensure their compliance with the regulations and legislation for protecting the environment from disasters, following up on technical matters related to licensing, research and investigation of violating establishments against which a complaint or communication was received, by proving the state of the environmental incident and its effects and collecting clues, physical evidence and effects. Photographs of the items left behind and preparing an inspection report to be submitted to the line manager, and to carry out any other tasks assigned to him by the line manager.

Applying for a “public relations specialist” job requires that the employee manage programs to prepare future entrepreneurs from university students, including studying their proposals, providing technical advice and guidance to them, including them in these programs, and working with partners and local educational agencies to organize programs for preparing young entrepreneurs (under 18). years) and supervising the training of participants on skills.

She explained that the employee must follow up the implementation of the induction and development courses for small and medium business owners in order to develop their performance and meet their practical requirements that can be implemented, and review applications for the issuance of commercial licenses to verify that the required requirements are met.

To apply for the position of “ports affairs specialist”, it required linking the job objectives with the strategic plan and ensuring the quality of services provided to fishermen, receiving the required documents from clients, checking documents related to issuing fishing licenses, checking documents related to housing fishermen’s workers in fishing ports, and checking documents related to renting warehouses. Fishing ports for 552 stores in fishing ports in the emirate, checking documents related to renting warehouses in ports, checking documents related to renting fishing port berths for 1558 berths in fishing ports in the emirate, collecting revenues for fishermen and ports according to contracts concluded, preparing statements and submitting reports periodically on the status of fishermen’s workers And housing for the number of seven fishing ports in the emirate.

As for the position of “environmental awareness specialist”, the applicant must possess a qualification in environmental sciences or any of the environmental sciences and similar ones in any specialization, and have experience in the field of awareness and marketing, preparing and implementing public relations and community awareness activities related to various fields of the environment and opening channels of communication with what Achieves the Authority’s strategic goals and directions, develops education and awareness strategies in the Authority’s work, implements field visits to various entities such as schools, universities, institutions, entities, and others at the emirate level to implement educational programmes, and coordinates with various organizational units in the Authority to prepare educational materials to spread environmental awareness.

The applicant should work on designing questionnaires and opinion polls in environmental fields that aim to increase the community’s awareness of the importance of preserving natural wealth and resources.

The position of “environmental specialist” requires that the applicant hold a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences, have at least one year of experience, work to follow up the implementation of laws and regulations for regulating the work of industrial facilities and projects, and conduct field surveys to determine the causes and causes of environmental pollution, determine their ratios, and follow up. Methods and means used by industrial establishments to dispose of production waste.

His duties include searching and investigating the violating establishments against which a complaint or notification has been received by proving the status of the environmental incident and its effects, collecting evidence and physical evidence and the traces of its occurrence with pictures, preparing a report to be submitted to the direct manager, and preparing a database on the facilities and violations committed and their type.

And for the position of “technical support specialist”, the authority stipulated that the applicant should have a bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a related field, and that he would be responsible for maintaining information technology-related hardware and software, ensuring that records of equipment and users are maintained, and support for laptops and devices. Desktops, printers and scanners, install antivirus on all desktops and laptops, and ensure patches and upgrades are applied to desktops and laptops.