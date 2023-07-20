One of the options to meet, work and study in another country are scholarships or job opportunities abroad. Therefore, it is important to stay informed about all the possibilities that can generate you an excellent experience on your resume.

The Public Employment Agency of the Seine published a job announcement, yesterday, July 18, for professionals in the health area, who, if accepted, would work in Homburgo-Saar, Germany.

In addition, The deadline to be an applicant is until August 3 and the selection is solely and exclusively of the employer, who will be in charge of verifying your profile. In addition, those interested must have a passport or start the process.

Sena stressed that once the number of resumes required for the vacancy is reached, the request will not be available as it will go to a monitoring status, even if the closing date has not been met.

In addition, there are several benefits that you can get from being selected. It should be remembered that the process can take a minimum 8 up 24 months.

What are the benefits for the people who are selected?

– Participation is totally gratuitous.

– The clinic covers the costs of the German language learning course up to level B1 in Colombia.

– The clinic grants a monthly economic aid during the language learning course approximately $1,581,386 either 1,807,927 Colombian pesos.

– The intensive German language learning course can be taken in person or virtually.

– The clinic has a system of economic incentives for passing levels A2 and B1 in Colombia on the first attempt and for course attendance of more than 95 percent.

-The clinic covers the costs of the foreign professional qualification process, such as: documents, translations and administrative fee.

Those interested must comply with the schedule and exclusive dedication to intensive learning of the German language, in addition to having the time for virtual or face-to-face interviews as required.

What profile are you looking for?

Education:

-Professional title of Nursing.

-Registration in the Unique National Registry of Human Talent in Health (ReTHUS)

-Professional Card issued by the OCE.

Language: Knowledge of German at the beginning of the project is not required, but willingness to learn the language is required to certify the level required by the company.

Experience: 36 months.

How much would they pay?

Salary: During the approval process, his earnings would be around $12,588,170 per month.

Contract: Temporary as a Recognition Nursing Specialist and permanent as a Registered Nursing Specialist.

Remember that the Applications for these vacancies will only be made through the labor intermediation platform of the Sena Public Employment Agency.

