In 2021, the risk of poverty or social exclusion of families with main income from self-employment was higher than that of households that, on the other hand, live on a fixed salary. This is what the CGIA Studies Office has shown on Istati data. Last year, according to the annual sample survey carried out by Istat, the percentage of families with main income from dependent work who were at risk of poverty or social exclusion was 18.4 per cent; for those with main income from self-employment, on the other hand, it was 22.4 per cent.

Compared to previous years, the incidence has decreased in both family types. The only ones who, on the other hand, have seen the situation of economic marginalization increase considerably are the families living on retirement; the incidence from 31.8 percent in 2019 to 33.9 percent in 2021, underlines the CGIA.

“In 2021, the risk of poverty or social exclusion of families with main income from self-employment was higher than that of households who, on the other hand, live on a fixed salary. This result, extrapolated by the Cgia Studies Office on Istat data, testifies, once again, as among the Italian employed the so-called people of VAT numbers (artisans, traders, self-employed workers, freelancers, etc.), have less security and more economic difficulties than employees. Let alone after more than two and a half years of emergency health care which – reads the note – between closures by decree and restrictions on mobility have brought to their knees, in particular, a large part of the owners of shops and neighborhood shops. It is not that things have gone better for the workers. the latter, however, the social safety nets available by law have ‘dampened’ the blow “.