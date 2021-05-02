Jobs As many people as Lahti or Kuopio traveled daily to work in the Helsinki metropolitan area, but the pandemic could shake the direction of development.

However, the number of people living outside the Helsinki regions but working in the Helsinki metropolitan area increased in 2020.

Before the corona pandemic in the metropolitan area was commuted more than ever. Recent statistics show that at the beginning of 2019, almost 124,000 people living elsewhere worked in the region. It is about as many as there are residents in Kuopio and Lahti.

The readings are based on a review published by the Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY), which is based on Statistics Finland’s employment statistics.

The number of commuters in 2019 was higher than at any time since 1987, when statistics began. Growth to 2017 was 2.4 percent.

“In general, it can be said that in a year when a lot more new jobs are created in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area than the population of the region grows, the number of commuters to the region will also increase in principle,” says HSY’s project researcher. Lassi Sarlos in the bulletin.

At the same time, 36,916 residents of the metropolitan area worked outside the metropolitan area.

As a whole the growth of jobs and commuting in the metropolitan area is leveling off. The total number of jobs decreased by 0.2% in 2020.

However, according to Statistics Finland’s Labor Force Survey, the share of those working in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area living outside the Helsinki region increased by 3.3 per cent in 2019–2020, although most of the Helsinki region’s framework municipalities are still employed.

This may be due to an increase in teleworking opportunities, which means that the distance between home and work no longer determines work as much.

“2020 has been exceptional in many ways, and this is also reflected in commuting. Recent developments suggest that the residential area of ​​more and more commuters is always located further away from the Helsinki metropolitan area, ”says Sarlos of HSY.

“However, it is too early to say whether this is a permanent trend or just a temporary situation for an exceptional year.”

Ministry of Employment and the Economy Preliminary data from the 2020 Working Conditions Barometer show that almost half, or 48 per cent, of the employed worked remotely at least occasionally.

Although commuting is combined with physical commuting, Statistics Finland’s employment statistics only describe how many foreigners have their jobs in the Helsinki metropolitan area.