Patrice Taisson’s company, Softway Medical, creates software in the health sector. To optimally develop these tools, she is looking for 50 enthusiastic developers. The company’s customers include hospitals and doctors. Indeed, they tend more to computerize the records of all their patients.

“There is a rewarding side to our work since we contribute to the care of patients, their well-being and also that of caregivers”, testifies Thibault, developer. The company is also looking for former caregivers and even engineers. The latter, like Linda, then teach caregivers to master the software. The positions are to be filled in Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône) and salaries can turn between 2,900 to 3,800 euros gross per month.

https://www.softwaymedical.fr/



The JT

The other subjects of the news