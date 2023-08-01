In its monthly report on job opportunities and labor turnover, released on Tuesday, the Labor Ministry said that job opportunities, a measure of labor demand, fell by 34,000 to 9.582 million on the last day of June, the lowest level since April 2021.

May data was revised downward to show 9.616 million job opportunities instead of the previously announced 9.824 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected 9.610 million jobs in June.