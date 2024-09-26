Young citizens looking for work confirmed that the “Emirates Jobs Fair – Vision 2024”, which concluded its activities yesterday, provided good job opportunities and opened the door more to gaining experience through various training programmes, noting that academic qualifications and poor salaries were the most prominent challenges they faced in finding jobs. Job opportunities over the past years.

In detail, Zayed Bakhit Al Ketbi said that he attended the “Emirates Careers Fair 2024” – in which more than 150 entities in the government and private sectors participated to provide employment opportunities for graduates and job seekers – to search for a suitable job opportunity, especially since he holds a high school diploma, and obtained He attended two specialized courses, stressing that “Roya” provided him with good opportunities that suit his interest and future directions at work.

He explained to “Emirates Today” that the most prominent reasons that weakened his chances of obtaining a job were his qualifications and his constant desire to search for work in a specific field, but he expressed his willingness to work in any job that requires movement and effort from him, praising the exhibition’s provision of qualifying opportunities. For the labor market for young people who do not have sufficient experience.

Butti Al-Tunaiji said that he obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering last year, but had not been successful in finding a job before because of “job interviews,” in addition to the fact that most agencies require experience and the lack of vacancies in the specialty he is looking for.

He added: “I attended the UAE Vision Jobs Exhibition this year to search for a job opportunity suitable for my academic qualifications, especially since I found a good number of government agencies and exhibiting companies seeking engineers, and I actually conducted some interviews, awaiting their results.”

Khalifa Salem, who holds a high school diploma, said: “The (Vision) exhibition is a window to finding job opportunities in various fields, including architecture and communications. I conducted a number of interviews with specialized companies, and most of them were positive,” noting that he is participating in a recruitment exhibition for the second time. He was not successful in the first due to the lack of jobs in most entities. Rather, they are only training opportunities.

He added that most of the entities participating in the “Vision” exhibition were interested in offering training courses to qualify young citizens looking for jobs that suit their specializations and academic qualifications, pointing out that these initiatives prompted many young people to go to the exhibition.

He pointed to the challenges he faced previously in the process of searching for a job opportunity, most notably the academic qualifications, salary, and lack of experience.

For his part, Marwan Al-Balushi explained that he has a university qualification and has been working for six years in a company, but he came to look for another job, out of a desire to obtain a better job opportunity, stressing that he found a number of opportunities for which he conducted employment interviews, waiting to be informed. With the results.

Jumaa Taher, who holds a secondary qualification, confirmed that he took a training course at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and came to search for a suitable job opportunity, and indeed conducted some interviews, pointing out that the most challenging challenge he faces in the recruitment process is the lack of suitability of his academic qualification. .

For her part, Sarah Abdullah explained that she aims to find a suitable job opportunity through the exhibition, especially since she holds a high qualification, but the experience factor was an obstacle to her during the last period, which we found the opposite of in this exhibition by providing training programs to qualify Recent graduates who have no experience to enter the labor market.

Noura Al Balushi said: “I graduated two years ago, and I participated in a recruitment fair before, but I was unsuccessful, due to poor experience and the lack of lucrative salaries among the available opportunities. Therefore, I was keen to come to the Vision Fair to search for better opportunities that fit my academic qualifications and lack of experience.” “I have already conducted interviews in some places, and I am awaiting the results.”

Maryam Saeed, who holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, confirmed that she aims to obtain a job suitable for her university qualification, and therefore she was keen to participate in the exhibition, noting that the factor of poor knowledge always stands as an obstacle to her employment. She welcomed the initiatives proposed by government and private agencies to qualify job seekers and gradually introduce them into the labor market.