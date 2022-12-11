Job search | Unemployed person applied for a job as a joke, can lead to loss of benefits: “We’ll figure it out right away tomorrow”

On Sunday, HS told about a case where a job seeker says he sent applications only to fulfill his job search obligations. According to the law, the job seeker must “justifiably assume that he can be employed”.

Job applications manufacturing with a joke basically does not meet the requirements of the new job search obligation, says the department manager Tiina Korhonen from the Ministry of Labor and the Economy.

HS told about the puma on Sunday Jukka from Summawho said that he made a humorous job application out of obligation, even though he doesn’t even want to get a job.

Summanen also said that he applied for the position of a city lighting designer, for example, even though he does not have any requirements for the position.

“But you have to apply for something, and that’s what I’ve done. We just applied for a theater manager in Savonlinna, and every now and then there are vacancies for municipal manager, for which you can submit an application,” he stated.

However, according to the law, job searches should focus on job opportunities where “the job seeker can reasonably expect to be able to find employment”.

Job search obligation Failure to do so may result in a reprimand first. The second neglect may result in unemployment benefit being cut off for seven days, and the third neglect for 14 days.

After the fourth violation, the right to unemployment insurance can be lost for the time being.

According to Korhonen of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, it is also possible to recover unemployment benefit afterwards if it turns out that the benefit has been paid without reason.

He does not take a stand on an individual case.

Sanna Marini (sd) in the so-called Nordic labor service model created by the government, the unemployed can be obliged to apply for four jobs a month. The amount may be lower in some cases.

The unemployed are also seen more often in the initial stages of unemployment. The aim of the reform is to get the unemployed to apply for work and to raise Finland’s employment rate.

The job search model, called “active model two”, has gradually come into effect since the beginning of May.

According to Jukka Summanen, he is obliged to apply for two jobs a month. Summanen thinks it’s “ridiculous fooling around”, because he is retiring in ten months.

Woodpecker is located in Etelä Savo. Director of the South Savo te office Hanna Makkula says, like Korhonen, that he cannot comment on individual cases.

“But when the person has appeared by name, of course we’ll figure it out as soon as tomorrow.”

Makkula says that he hopes that the job seekers will seriously try to get a job. Reviewing job applications also employs employers, he states.

Job seekers report their job search in the online service. According to Makkula and Korhonen, the starting point is to trust that the applications have been made in good faith.

The job search situation is reviewed in regular meetings with the employee of the te office. According to Makkula, they can show that the job seeker is not genuinely trying to get a job.

“It can often be a bit difficult to judge when an application has been made as a joke. Then, of course, it’s a different matter if the person himself says so.”

According to Makkula, the Etelä-Savo te office has had to give job seekers “some” notices and grace periods. However, the experiences with the new job search model have mostly been good, he says.

I sum up The representative of EST Personnel Services, which received the humorous application, said that the company receives similar applications “at a steady, deadly pace”.

Before the “active model two” came into force, there was a public discussion about whether the reform could lead to an unnecessary pile of applications.

Korhonen of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs, however, believes that jobseekers are generally looking for work to get employed, and unnecessary applications are isolated cases.

There is no researched information on the matter yet, and Korhonen emphasizes that he bases his assessment only on his own feeling.

Summanen considers that it is unnecessary to oblige him to apply for a job.

“I wouldn’t even be hired when I’m about to retire, and there are thousands of young people in the country who need work,” he reasoned.

In Korhonen’s opinion, it is fundamentally important that all able-bodied and of working age strive to find employment.

“Our welfare state is based on the idea that those of working age who have the opportunity to work will also do so. If so many people thought that they wouldn’t want to work even if they had the opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to maintain this kind of well-being.