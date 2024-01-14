Job search | This is the method that can be mastered to succeed in a job interview

Many recruiters now use the STAR method in job interviews, so it is worth adopting it when looking for a job. An experienced recruiter tells how a job seeker can certainly get the most out of the method.

The teachings of the STAR method are useful in a job interview, even if the recruiter does not actually use the method in question in the interview.

Oona Laine HS

2:00 am

Gone predict the future. That is why recruiters prefer one job interview method in particular:

The STAR method.

“The core idea of ​​the method is that the applicant's history tells how they will probably work in the future,” HR company Barona's recruitment manager Kristiina Vormala says.