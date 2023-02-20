Job search | The Minister of Labor explains why obliging the unemployed to look for a job has fallen halfway

According to Tuula Haatainen, the government’s job search reform has been slowed down by, for example, the training of new officials and the outdated information systems, but the direction is right.

Last “the direction is right” of the job search reform that came into effect in May of this year, says the Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (sd).

On Monday, HS reported on the statistics of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, based on which there have been difficulties in the implementation of the so-called Nordic labor service model.

Read more: The government was supposed to oblige the unemployed to look for work, but the statistics show the difficulties

“The reform will not start as soon as the ink dries on the legal text. The regions have had to deal with the fact that new officers have had to be trained and others have also had to learn new practices,” explains Haatainen.

Reformation the purpose has been to oblige almost all unemployed people to apply for one to four job opportunities per month.

However, the obligation to look for a job has only been imposed on half of unemployed job seekers. The main reason is that the te offices and municipalities have not had time to contact almost everyone.

The reform also aims to significantly increase the number of face-to-face encounters with the unemployed. Based on the statistics, however, the vast majority of encounters with the unemployed are still carried out by telephone.

Haatainen says that he has toured the regions and heard that the unemployed are satisfied that the number of contacts from employment officers has increased.

“And 1.4 million job searches have already been done since the new job search obligations came into force. In other words, work has been done in the right direction, and I believe that the numbers will go up from here on,” says Haatainen, referring to the statistics published by HS.

Minister of Labour mentions the implementation as one possible slow down of the information systems of the public employment services.

“Information systems are starting to reach their terminus. The government has invested significantly in their renewal. There are many things going on that will contribute to the functionality of the reform”, assures Haatainen.

One question is whether the number of personnel in the public employment services was increased sufficiently in connection with the major reform. Due to the rapidly growing workload, around 1,200 new clerks were hired.

“Relatively, the increase in resources was 40 percent. You can’t really make bigger sudden investments when you have to train new people and so on.”

However, according to the Labor Minister, the next government must monitor whether money and employees are allocated to different areas and tasks in the best possible way.

“If there is something to specify, then you have to specify it along the way,” says Haatainen.

Nordic the labor service model is one of the central employment measures of the government. The Ministry of Finance has estimated that the reform will bring about 10,000 additional jobs by the end of the decade.

The employment estimate is based on research, according to which face-to-face meeting of the unemployed speeds up employment. If a large part of the interviews are carried out by telephone and a large number of unemployed people are not required to look for a job at all, the reform will not work as intended by the government.