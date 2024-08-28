Job search | Strange “false applicants” have applied for mayors all over Finland

Job search|There have been a lot of unqualified applications for the positions of municipal leaders recently. The phenomenon may be due to the job search obligation of the unemployed.

The most personal Candidates applying for mayor’s positions are familiar to the Municipal Association’s research manager Marianne Pekola-Sjöblom.

In addition to this, so-called fake applicants have been noticed in the municipalities.

“We have noticed in the Union of Municipalities that there has been a long-standing phenomenon that only some of those who applied for the post of municipal manager meet the eligibility criteria. Of course, the situation varies from one application process to another,” the Municipal Association’s research manager Marianne Pekola-Sjöblom states.

HS reported on Wednesday about the Helsinki native from Buhir Marekowiczwho applied for the mayor of Espoo with a “pripp school” education. Among other reasons, he stated that he wants to go down in history.

The search for the position of Espoo city manager ended last Friday, August 23. There were 46 applications for the position, of which only 14 met the eligibility criteria.

Most of the applicants lacked either sufficient managerial experience or a university degree.

Technically the large number of unqualified applicants for the post of municipal manager is not a new phenomenon in Finland.

Pekola-Sjöblom says that in general, in addition to incompetent applicants, the problem has been fake applications. He has no detailed information about the Espoo search.

When Vantaa applied for a new mayor last year, in the applications was several fake applications, in which the applications had been submitted in another person’s name.

“At the same time, there were also fake applications, so-called fake applicants, elsewhere when filling the post of municipal manager. Fortunately, there have been no more fake applications.”

Incompetent so there have been quite a lot of applicants recently for the positions of municipal managers. Pekola-Sjöblom estimates that the phenomenon is partly due to the fact that the unemployed have an obligation to apply for a certain number of jobs per month.

“There are a lot of unemployed job seekers among unqualified applicants. For example, when Oulu applied for a new mayor at the beginning of the year, a group of unemployed people wanted to protest the obligation to look for a job by making many applications for the position of mayor, even though they were unqualified.”

HS asked Espoo’s personnel director Talk from Takalawhether there were fake applications for the position of mayor of Espoo. Takala did not answer the question directly, but said that the correctness of the information will be checked for those who continued to fill the post of mayor.

“The person invited to the interview is preparing to present his identity card,” Takala replied by email.

HS told on Tuesday, that six applicants made it to the interview stage in Espoo’s mayoral application: Tuula Antola, Erkki Eerola, Mervi Heinaro, Mervi Katainen, Leila Lehtinen and Kai Mykkänen.

Pekola-Sjöblom says that in addition to incompetent applicants, so-called serial applicants have been observed in the search for municipal managers and many other high positions, who submit their applications to almost all open positions.

Serial applicants may include those who want publicity for their application, states Pekola-Sjöblom. There are also serial applicants due to the change in the labor market.

“There are quite a lot of open positions now, and applicants for them may be looking for a job. Due to age or some other reason, it can be difficult to get a job, and therefore a lot of applications have to be made.”

Incompetent applicants cause unnecessary work in municipal recruitment.

“It’s unfortunate if there are a lot of incompetent applicants, because incompetent applicants are useless in recruitment. However, every application must be reviewed. If there are, say, more than 20 unqualified applicants, it takes time to go through them.”

Pekola-Sjöblom does not have a direct answer on how to reduce the number of unqualified applicants.

“It is a good question how the number of unqualified applicants would decrease. Could the government’s ongoing norm easing project also target the job search obligation of the unemployed?” Pekola-Sjöblom ponders.

For some for nominally incompetent high-profile job applicants, job searches seem like a hobby.

For example Peter Marksa software engineer from Vantaa, has applied for several high-level management positions in recent years. This year, he has applied for, among other things, the positions of police chief and head of the protection police. In the past, he has applied for, among other things, national mediator and director general of the tax administration.

HS figured it out Marks’ background in December 2022. According to the information of the Digital and Population Information Agency, at that time there was a person named Peter Marks with a Finnish social security number. According to the agency, he did not live in Finland at the time, but no other additional information was found about him. He could not be reached for an interview.

For series applicants also includes Buhir Marekowic. Recently, he has sent applications for at least the position of Director General of the Protection Police and the City Manager of Lahti, Oulu, Jämsä and most recently Espoo.

As far as job interviews, Marekowic has never made it because he is not formally qualified for the positions. He informed Helsingin Sanomat about his education at a religious school, but added that he was also a “philosophy graduate”.

Marekowic told to HS about his motives for repeatedly applying for positions for which he is not qualified. He said his goal is simply to make something that leaves a digital or paper mark in history.

“You could call this performance or conceptual art,” he said about applying for the position.