Job search | Now the man who applied for Espoo’s mayorship with a “religion school” education is speaking

Job search|The name of Buhir Marekowic from Helsinki appeared on the list where the names of those who applied for Espoo’s mayor were published. He has previously applied for several similar high-profile positions but has never even made it to an interview. What is it about?

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Buhir Marekowic has applied for several management positions, although he is not qualified for them. He wants to do something that will leave a mark in history. Most recently, he submitted an application to become Espoo’s mayor.

Rarely can be said to have applied for various leadership positions as energetically as a Helsinki resident by Buhir Marekowic.

In recent years, he has sent in applications for at least the position of Director General of the Protection Police and the City Manager of Lahti, Oulu, Jämsä and most recently Espoo.

As far as job interviews, Marekowic has never made it because he is not formally qualified for the positions. 32 out of 46 applicants in the Espoo city manager race was eliminated immediately out, for example, due to a lack of higher education or leadership experience – including Marekowic.

“Rippikoulu”, is the snappy answer when asked about his educational background.

After a while, he adds that he is a graduate student in philosophy.

According to him, he has gained leadership experience mostly from leading himself. He says that he works as a social media influencer, where the skill in question has been practiced.

Although Marekowic aims for visibility with his applications, in the picture he wanted to appear in a face mask and sunglasses.

Itthat there have been no interview invitations, has not come as a surprise to Marekowic.

“I have realized that I am not a top applicant. I haven’t counted on being elected,” he says.

Then why see such trouble?

“You could call this performance or conceptual art,” he says.

Marekowic’s goal is simply to make something that leaves a digital or paper mark in history. There is a lot of “punk spirit” involved.

“Someone can then wonder in two hundred years what character this was.”

Secondly, according to him, publicity is always an advantage in social work. His name often makes it into the magazine, and for example Oulu Radio Mega has interviewed him on the radio. Even now, he gets his own interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

However, none of his social media followers have come forward to say that they started following him after the recruitment process. After them, however, a few new followers always appear, says Marekowic. Some have also commented encouragingly when the application process has become public.

And besides, the application process doesn’t have to be a big effort, Marekowic points out. At least, if there is an applicant as diligent as him.

It is not necessary to write each application separately. For example, through the Kuntarekry website, he can apply for positions with a few clicks, because his information comes ready on the website.

He has found new search targets by following the media. He hasn’t thought much about what he would do if he ever got an interview invitation somewhere.

He himself gives, for example, the municipality of Enontekiö. If he had made it to the interview to become its director, he could come if the municipality paid for his flights and one night in a hotel.

When Marekowic is asked about his career dreams, he answers that he doesn’t plan his life terribly far in advance. Life goes one day at a time.

He encourages everyone to also apply for similar demanding jobs.

“It’s an interesting process to watch how public decision-making goes. Since everything is public, there is no fear that the good brother network would make choices behind closed doors.”