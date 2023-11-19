Job search | Is it worth having a picture in the resume? The expert urges you to think again

A photo in a resume may arouse even unconscious prejudices in the recruiter. However, adding a picture is not necessary.

HS said on Wednesday about a man of African descent who has not found a job in Finland despite having already applied for hundreds of jobs. He has been invited to a job interview only three times.

The man says in the story that he received advice from the te office to remove the photo from the resume, as recruiters might have prejudices against foreigners.

Is the advice from your office correct?

“Unfortunately, the image can also have a negative effect. We know that there is discrimination in working life and recruitment”, reflects the recruitment expert of the job search site Duunitor Lotta Viljamaa.

Viljamaa refers to a study carried out in 2020 in connection with the anonymous recruitment pilot of the city of Helsinki. It shows that a person with a foreign background gets a job more easily, if the recruitment is carried out anonymously.

“I don’t think it’s intentional for many people. The picture can even unconsciously form perceptions related to, for example, age, gender, and citizenship, on the basis of which discriminatory decisions may also be made,” he states.

Also marketing director of the job search site Jobly Annika Ruola notes that often a name in a foreign language is enough to arouse prejudice.

“Even though it shouldn’t be like this. Companies should be trained on topics related to diversity. Professional recruiters and supervisors should be aware of them and try to avoid prejudices.”

According to Ruola, the diversity of working life is not yet realized in all Finnish companies, and not all companies are ready to hire people who do not know the Finnish language. He sees the realization of diversity as the key to solving bigger problems.

“These are the kinds of problems that should be solved in order to solve, for example, the labor shortage.”

“ “Appearance and the things conveyed by the image usually do not tell about the applicant’s qualifications or skills.”

A photograph adding it to the resume is an eternal topic that many job seekers think about, says Viljamaa.

“It doesn’t matter to which target group you talk about a good resume. At some point, we always ask if there should be a picture.”

According to Viljamaa, many employers still value a picture in a resume, for example, because it brings a face to the work history and may tell something about the applicant’s personality.

“People are often interested in human faces. In various contexts, it has been noticed that when we see pictures of smiling people, it stops our attention effectively,” he says.

According to Ruola, a CV photo can also be useful in the sense that it can help you be remembered by a large group of applicants.

“Practices related to resumes change slowly, so it may be that the recruiter is surprised if there is no picture.”

On the other hand Viljamaa does not consider adding a picture mandatory at all. According to him, it is not necessary to have a picture, because the appearance and the things conveyed by the picture usually do not tell about the applicant’s qualifications or skills.

“Many people want to add it themselves, which of course can be done, but it is by no means necessary. I would leave it to the applicant’s own discretion.”

Ruola also doesn’t see the photo as a very important part of the resume, because naturally the recruiter sees what the interviewee looks like at the latest in the interview. The job seeker’s appearance is not a relevant issue in the initial stages of the job search, he states.

How about does it matter what kind of picture you put?

Of course, states Viljamaa.

According to him, the image should fit the professional context. It should be a proper and high-quality picture with good lighting and a clean, calm background. The picture should be cropped so that the job seeker’s face stands out, Viljamaa lists.

“For example, the kind of pictures that many people put on social media do not necessarily work best when looking for a job.”

According to Viljamaa, some recruiters think that at best, a high-quality photo tells about an employee who is well suited for the job and helps the applicant to be remembered.

If the image does not fit the professional connection, at worst, the employer can get the impression that the job seeker has not necessarily understood the task or takes the job search seriously, he says.

However, Viljamaa reminds us that the images created based on the picture are not necessarily very reliable.

“The recruiter should be careful what kind of interpretations he makes based on the pictures. The most important thing is to focus on competence, qualifications and relevant work experience.”

Roll on the other hand, he is a bit skeptical about whether a certain kind of image can win a recruiter over to his side.

“I can’t say what the picture should be like. I think more that it depends on what kind of recruiter he is.”

According to him, the same advice probably applies to the photo, as to the interview, i.e. you should dress neatly and be yourself. On the other hand, there is hardly one correct answer to the question, he reflects.

“I don’t think that people are hired anywhere based on their image alone. I hope that the applicant’s skills and potential are the deciding factors. When I think about the people I’ve recruited myself, there have been all kinds of pictures and they haven’t influenced the choice.”