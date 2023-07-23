Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 07/23/2023 – 9:00 am Share

According to an Infojobs survey, 53% of companies already hire their employees digitally and 86% of recruiters say that with platforms there has been a reduction in the time to close a vacancy. But, in addition to the union of HRs with Artificial Intelligence, for example, those on the other side, looking for opportunities in the job market, also use the tool to get ahead of the competition.

Identifying the use of AI in CV production may not be an easy task, as it is not always done explicitly, but there are some points that may signal the use of “robots”, as explained by Infojobs CEO, Ana Paula Prado:

Resumes with advanced formatting and structuring; Use of highly optimized keywords relevant to the specific job or industry; Technical language, with extremely optimized content; Skills match analysis – which can happen with companies that use ATS (Applicant Tracking System) and the tool indicates the candidate’s skills match against the job requirements.

“It is important to emphasize that these signs are not conclusive, since the use of Artificial Intelligence can differ between candidates and their practices in the preparation of CVs”, clarifies the specialist.

Can the use of AI in CV production be antithetical?

According to Ana Paula, AI can be a great ally for candidates in various stages of the selection process, especially in building the curriculum. But just like any other technology, it needs to be used with caution and responsibility, especially when it comes to ethics.

“When we talk about Artificial Intelligence applied to the production of resumes, it is important to highlight that there are some practices considered unethical. Some of them include the use of AI to violate privacy, bypass applicant tracking systems or screening algorithms, perpetuate biases or deceive employers”, he assesses.

Can the professional use generative AI to their advantage?

In addition to being able to use it to facilitate the creation of the resume and cover letter, candidates can take advantage of AI to craft messages to send to recruiters and professionals in the field (expanding their network of contacts). Additionally, AI can be valuable in helping to prepare for job interviews by understanding what questions might be asked and the best ways to answer them.

“There are countless possibilities and advantages that Artificial Intelligence provides, not only for people who are looking for professional replacement, but also for those who want to acquire new skills and, consequently, enhance their professional development”, concludes the CEO.