Job search | An applicant who is too experienced can face discrimination – Juha Merivirta, who worked as a manager, did not even get a job interview

Juha Merivirta feels that his experience turned against him when looking for a job.

An impressive resume can make a recruiter question an applicant’s motivation. An expert gives a surprising tip to those who want to step down the career ladder.

Kdream Juha Merivirta lost his CIO in a medium-sized group last year, he wasn’t worried. He had worked in the IT industry for 26 years, and for more than 10 of them he had worked in demanding management positions.

“I thought that since I had a long career and extensive and varied work experience, finding work would not be difficult. It was a bad misjudgment.”