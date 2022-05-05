Thursday, May 5, 2022
Job search 100 applications, 10 job interviews, 1 job. It is almost impossible for novice coders to get a job, even though there is a crying shortage of coders at the same time.

May 5, 2022
It can be almost impossible for a novice coder to get a job. Antti Tuomola came up with ways to open the doors to a new job.

Unfortunately we did not select you for the position this time.

It’s a good idea to get used to apologies. Especially if you plan to become a coder.

“A sensible person resigns only after getting a new job,” Antti Tuomola says and laughs.

He resigned as a business development director for a company developing a Resq application and began applying for a job as a coder.

