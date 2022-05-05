Job search 100 applications, 10 job interviews, 1 job. It is almost impossible for novice coders to get a job, even though there is a crying shortage of coders at the same time.

It can be almost impossible for a novice coder to get a job. Antti Tuomola came up with ways to open the doors to a new job.
Unfortunately we did not select you for the position this time.
It’s a good idea to get used to apologies. Especially if you plan to become a coder.
“A sensible person resigns only after getting a new job,” Antti Tuomola says and laughs.
He resigned as a business development director for a company developing a Resq application and began applying for a job as a coder.
#Job #search #applications #job #interviews #job #impossible #novice #coders #job #crying #shortage #coders #time
Leave a Reply