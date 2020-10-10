It is an essential profession. However, in hospitals and nursing homes, recruiting nursing assistants is a difficult task. Hospital Pontivy (Morbihan), has just launched its own training system. Déborah Mansuy is one of the six apprentices at the hospital: “This allows us to have the experience. Once graduated, we know what we’re talking about, we know what we’re going to have to do when we get to the workplace“, explains the young woman. A year to discover all the facets of the profession, these beautiful sides and these difficulties.



“It’s hard, you need the right staff to do this job. As I say, these are not objects, it is humans that we have in our hands. You have to be able“, explains Pascale Delage, caregiver and tutor. For the management of the hospital, having a CFA gives the assurance of being able to recruit easily, in the face of the vocations crisis. In a few years, the number of candidates for the competition to become a caregiver has collapsed: they were 110,000 candidates in 2014, against 64,500 in 2018.

