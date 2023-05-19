The state agency Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has opened Job opportunitieswith a fairly competitive salary, although with more rigorous requirements.

How much can you earn in these jobs aimed at Spanish speakers in Canada? The salaries offered range from CAD $84,050 to CAD $102,250, that is, more than 1.3 million pesos per year. Without a doubt, an attractive remuneration for those who meet the requirements and seek to take advantage of this opportunity.

One of the fundamental requirements in these calls is speak spanish fluently, since native language proficiency will be valued. However, in some CSIS offerings, Fluency in English and French is also requiredthe national languages ​​of Canada, for translations in different contexts.

CSIS is seeking dedicated individuals to fill the Foreign Language Communications Analyst position at its various regional offices in Canada. Candidates are required to possess a high level of initiative, motivation and discretion.

This role is attractive to those who are able to translate one or more foreign languages ​​into French or English, and work effectively in a team.

As a foreign language communications analyst, your role will be to read or listen to material in different languages, determine its relevance and importance, and produce translations and reports based on the intelligence value of the material, generating clues for investigations.

You will work under the direction of a Team Leader, evaluating and identifying oral and written communications, providing advice to management. In addition, you will carry out extensive research on various topics and you must have a great interest in intelligence and politics.

You are also expected to be comfortable working with computer systems and using the social networks. On some occasions, you may provide interpretation services at internal and external meetings and interviews related to investigations.

Importantly, successful candidates will be required to successfully complete the Foreign Language Communications Analyst Training Course in Ottawa. Likewise, a probationary period of one year is established for foreign language communications analysts.

For applyare required at least two years of experience in research, analysis and report writing, as well as knowledge of computer systems and applications, databases, communication tools and social networks.

This is a unique opportunity for Mexicans who wish to settle in canada, obtain attractive remuneration and contribute your language skills. If you meet the requirements and are interested, do not hesitate to apply to these job offers. Your future may be waiting for you in Canada!