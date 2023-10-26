The Department of Human Resources in the Government of Ras Al Khaimah announced the provision of job opportunities in the private sector, in cooperation with “NAFES” through its website and through the open recruitment day.

The department, in cooperation with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research and the Emirates Competitiveness Council, organized a “Career Guidance for Job Seekers” forum to introduce researchers to the “Nafis” program and the importance of registering on its platform, in the presence of 45 job seekers, male and female citizens. The forum held guidance workshops on how to write a CV in a professional manner and prepare for job interviews, by experts and specialists in professional guidance in writing CVs.

The Human Resources Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Government, in cooperation with the Majid Al Futtaim Group and Nafs, provided four job opportunities in the Emirate of Dubai for citizens seeking work from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and who hold high school diplomas, diplomas, and bachelor’s degrees.

The department indicated that the Department of Emiratisation and Career Talents in the department organized the “Employment Open Day” and conducted job interviews, in cooperation with the “Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings” Company in Dubai, to provide nine vacant positions with the company, and the interviews targeted male and female job seekers with various academic qualifications. And those wishing to work in the private sector. She stated that the Emiratisation and Talent Department, in cooperation with the Investment and Development Office and PWC, held an introductory session for the professional certificate “Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner”, where more than 80 job seekers with bachelor’s degrees in technical fields attended the meeting. During the session, the conditions for joining the program, the selection mechanism, and tests related to admission were presented. A detailed explanation of the program was also provided in terms of the time period, educational content, and international accreditations that the graduate will obtain in the program. She pointed out that the Department of Emiratisation and Job Talents, in cooperation with the Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research and the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, organized an introductory workshop for private sector companies on the most important decisions, legislation and initiatives related to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirates Competitiveness Council (NAFES).