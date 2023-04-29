27 start-up companies supported by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) provided 100 job opportunities, distributed between permanent, part-time and training, to more than 500 university students who were looking for job opportunities during the activities of the “Employment Fair for Startups”, which was organized by “Sheraa” in cooperation With the American University of Sharjah, at the university’s headquarters, and through it, he provided an interactive platform for dialogues and discussions with a group of senior innovators and entrepreneurs from the United Arab Emirates and the region.

During the exhibition, which was held in cooperation with Crescent Enterprises, the startups revealed the positions they need in their businesses in Sharjah and the various emirates of the country, including sales, business development, product strategy, product development, marketing, information technology, software, graphic design, financial management, engineering, data management, customer relationship management, photography and editing. and content creation, whether full-time, part-time, freelance, or internships, to meet the needs of a wide range of students.

The participating startups exchanged their expertise, experiences and visions during the exhibition, providing advice to students with a focus on providing them with direct information about working in a startup, in addition to discussing a number of topics including the challenges and advantages of working in a startup, corporate culture within companies, professional growth, and other topics. the mission.