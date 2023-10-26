The head of the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Afaf Al Marri, stated that the department aims to provide job opportunities for citizens eligible for benefits, as it organizes a number of employment fairs in coordination with the private sector to provide job opportunities and nominate applicants for benefits.

In response to a question from Emirates Today during the “Tawasul” meeting organized by the Sharjah Press Club at the headquarters of the Department of Social Services, yesterday, Al Marri said that the department has a vocational support program with the aim of identifying groups eligible for job opportunities at employment fairs, noting that there is coordination from The private sector supports the program, as it provides job opportunities that include good benefits in addition to the “Nafes” program.

Regarding the department’s receipt of complaints from those entitled to aid that aid has been cut off from them, Al Marri explained that these complaints are considered a normal matter, especially since aid is variable according to social circumstances because it is not considered a fixed salary. Rather, it is support that varies according to circumstances and variables.

She added: “A database has been prepared for the elderly in the emirate in conjunction with the declaration of Sharjah as an age-friendly emirate, so that assistance for them is organized, and if it stops, any person will be notified of this through a text message including the reason.”

Regarding the Women’s Protection Center, Al Marri stated that the department receives several reports via the helpline from women who are exposed to various problems, as they are received at the center based on the reports submitted or by a decision from the prosecution or the court with the aim of protecting them, and if there is a danger, they are sheltered, but in a manner Temporary, because the goal for us is to bring families together and not allow them to break up or create barriers between their members, revealing that the center currently includes 10 cases.

Compensation of citizens

The head of the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Afaf Al Marri, confirmed that the new financial aid system in Sharjah will ensure that Emiratis whose property was damaged due to bad weather conditions or natural disasters receive compensation, as the decision was issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah last September, provided that it is dealt with. With applications from the Sharjah Social Services Department and the Civil Defense Authority in the emirate.

She said: “Previous weather-related incidents in the Eastern Province and in Kalba have been addressed and citizens received financial support,” noting that in the event of any future accident, people can contact the administration to submit a request for financial support, after which the Civil Defense will assess the damage. Members of the Civil Defense crew conduct inspection visits to damaged properties and determine the extent of the damage and its causes.

She pointed out that the standards approved by the Civil Defense classify the causes into three types: floods and torrents, winds and hurricanes, and earthquakes, each of which has its own criteria for evaluation, provided that the compensation amounts are determined based on these criteria and the extent of the damage, and then they are disbursed to the beneficiaries.