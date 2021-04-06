In Argentina there is a prosperous video game industry that is in full expansion and opens up new opportunities for young talent.

The figures from the Digital 2021 report only corroborate this trend: 75% of cell phone carriers adopted video games as one of their favorite hobbies.

Locally, there are almost 25 million casual gamers -On a base of 33.1 million phones, according to data from statista– that are generating more and more jobs for a dynamic sector that will soon reach a value of 72 billion dollars globally.

For those who dream of exercising this digital activity, different experts in the field list required skills and needed knowledge to be part of this world.

To develop a video game, different technical profiles are needed in collaboration.

“The growth of the industry caused the emergence of more jobs and new professionals, thus giving more opportunities to those who want to dedicate themselves to this trade. In this sense, being creative and decisive are some of the required experiences. In addition, perseverance, a collaborative attitude and active learning are the bases to obtain a position ”, says Valeria Colombo, head of engineering at Etermax.

In Game To Work, ManpowerGroup research reveals that 43% of employers are looking for professionals with skills that go beyond the technical. Namely, who manage social skills such as collaboration, communication and the potential to see beyond.

“Video games bring a generation with a different air. Is that most gamers possess the skills most demanded by companies, such as teamwork, decision-making, critical thinking, effective feedback or leadership ”, warns Colombo.

The requirements

In addition to programming, soft skills such as collaboration, communication, and leadership are required.

Beyond the tools used and the methods used to animate the characters, different technical profiles intervene in the production of a video game.

“The number of programmers on a work team far exceeds the number of designers and artists. That’s why there are more job opportunities in programming. VFX or Technical Artist, is also a profile that is often sought. The demand is not high, but the supply is very low. In Argentina, there are not many trained personnel in this area ”, explains Carlos Martínez, director of Escuela Da Vinci.

The salaries? Although it depends a lot according to the company and the function, an average worker of a national startup earns about 100,000 pesos a month. Most receive target prizes depending on how successful the game is, which makes a substantial difference at the end of the month.

One of the great myths in circulation legitimizes that, while computer or console games require years of production, cell phone titles are simpler but also more addictive.

Mobile games are the most profitable in the industry. Photo: Juano Tesone

“The process is similar for the two platforms. It all begins with the gestation of an idea that is shaped, designed, planned and produced. Once this stage is finished, it goes through a series of tests to ensure its correct operation before going on the market. In both cases it is a multidisciplinary process, which involves professionals in various areas, from programming, graphic design, animation, sound, music, among others ”, indicates Colombo.

Some developers specialize in genres like RPG, FPS, arcade or simulation. Others focus on adapting titles from one language to another, such as Japanese to English. Now, what does it take to start programming?

“No prior knowledge is necessary, other than the approved secondary. All the contents are provided in the classes by the live teachers. In addition, there are computers and different rooms (VR, chroma, audio, motion capture) fully accessible. So a PC is not necessary to complete the degree, ”says Martínez.

The Etermax team, one of the most important locally, authors of the Trivia Crack saga.

Video games have been part of the entertainment culture for more than 30 years and their evolution is such today they have the ability to compete with the best film productions.

“The race lasts 3 years. Once finished, the student – says Matínez- can be inserted in the workplace as a general programmer of video games, 3D modeler or content / level designer junior ”.

Regarding investment, a study by Newzoo showed that of the 6.8 billion dollars that gaming generated in Latin America in 2020, 46% comes from the mobile market, while only 28% corresponds to console and 26% to PC.

Most games are financed by third party advertising. Photo Juano Tesone

The doubt for many is how a mobile game is financed, taking into account that most of them are free and with few exceptions, they have a fidelity peak of two weeks until their effect is diluted.

“Yes, all of our games are free to play, that is, users do not pay to download or use them. To make it possible to offer a free service, other brands display advertising in our games, ”reveals Colombo.

What’s more, there are several application monetization models that companies can combine to make a profit.

“The best known It is the premium, which is to buy the game to access it. Freemium involves playing for free up to a level and paying to unlock or pay an extra subscription to have a better experience. The free to play are freely accessible and are monetized through advertising or acquisition of products within the game, “says Colombo.

SL