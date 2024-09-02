Hamza Gul (Pakistani) got a job within the first hour of the start of the deadline for violators yesterday, after he lost hope of getting one and was forced to violate the law for a whole year.

“Jul” was the first to attend the opening of the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Al Aweer, to settle his legal status and obtain an exit permit, but a private company offered him an unexpected job opportunity.

In addition, a private company offered 5,000 job opportunities yesterday to employ workers who violate the residency system.

Al-Emarat Al-Youm monitored representatives of private companies who came to the Al-Aweer Violators’ Status Settlement Centre to offer them hundreds of jobs, while the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai began working on regulating companies’ requests to include them in the humanitarian initiative for a grace period to correct the status of violators of the residency system.

The Amer model centres and the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Al Aweer received more than 1,000 clients on the first day of the initiative, which was launched pursuant to a decision by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security on September 1 and will continue until October 31.

The General Administration has begun implementing the grace period procedures for residents and visitors wishing to benefit from the grace period at the 86 model “Amer” centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.