Angostura, Sinaloa.- With the full support of the mayor of Angostura, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, the Municipal Institute of Sport and Physical Culture launch call for the recruitment of five sports promoters.

Diego Antonio Álvarez, head of IMDANG, comments that Registration is now open for all interested parties. of the different communities that wish to be part of the institute, likewise confirms that the call will close on May 6, at 3:00 p.m.

The municipal sports official stresses that applicants to be sports promoters must meet requirements such as present a work project and its respective curriculum.

“The five sports promoters that we are looking for are for an eventual process of approximately two months and they will receive their due financial remuneration for the work they will perform, I still do not know the amount given that the support will come directly from the State,” Diego Álvarez details.

For more information, those interested in being part of the IMDANG work team, please visit the offices of the institute, located in the Sports Unit, in front of the municipal presidency, or contact the telephone number 6971027450, with whomever you answer.