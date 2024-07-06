The Embassy of the United States in Mexico just shared a great job opportunity for the position of ‘residential project assistant‘, for an annual salary of $551 thousand 184 pesos Mexicans.

The candidate who is selected for this vacancy will be the representative of the Contracting Officer (COR), with responsibilities including:

Repair and improvement planning and designs

Creating strategies for future hiring and resource management

Management and organization of the documentation necessary for preparing budgets

Processing of permits and authorizations required for the execution of projects

Please note that to apply for this vacancy available at the U.S. Embassy Based in Mexico City, applicants must meet a series of academic and professional requirements that guarantee their suitability for the position.

Among the requirements that must be met to apply for the job offer For a salary of just over half a million Mexican pesos per year, the following stand out:

Bachelor’s degree in architecture, civil, electrical, mechanical engineering or related fields

Three years of experience in building construction, residential management or facilities management, as well as two years of experience in project supervision

Ability to lift objects up to 9 kg

Knowledge of English and Spanish

In addition to the great salary, the U.S. Embassy offers benefits such as health and life insurance, 20 days off on holidays in both the United States and Mexico and 17 days of annual vacation starting from the first year of service, membership in the IMSSAFORE and INFONAVIT.

To apply for the position, interested parties must visit the official website of the United States Department of State, using the “apply to this vacancy” option, available until July 14, 2024.