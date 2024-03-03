If you are looking for a job with a great salary and good benefits then you are in luck, because the United States Consulate He shared that he has a vacancy available for people who wish to fill the position as “visa assistant“in the facilities of Juarez CityChihuahua.

The offer indicates that applicants who are accepted will have an annual salary of $321 thousand 013 Mexican pesos for 40 hours a week.

The job only requires that the interested party have completed high school studies, and as part of the activities to be carried out there are administrative jobs that are related to the non-immigrant visa, and the immigrant visas that offers the dependency through printing, review and detection of problems in the issued documents.

Likewise, the US Consulate requests personnel with experience in law regulation to perform administrative work at the facilities of Juarez Cityto the north of Mexico.

Among the requirements to apply for the job are the following:

High school completed

Three years of law enforcement and customer service experience

Proficiency in English and Spanish

Take into account that mastery of both languages ​​can be corroborated through an ERA application exam at the time of applying, or by sending documents that prove all your knowledge.

All people who are selected will receive a salary per year of $321 thousand 013 pesos Mexicans, as well as medical insurance and around 20 days of rest for the holidays in the United States and Mexico.

Medical and life insurance

20 days off for holidays in Mexico and the USA

17 days of vacation after the first year worked

IMSS, INFONAVIT, AFORE

To apply for the job you must click on 'apply to this vacancy' on the official website of the United States Department of State, where you will be asked for an email address to create an ERA account.

Consider that you only have until March 14, 2024 to send your application, and that you must have proof of your last degree of studies, residence permit issued by the Migration's national institute (INM) if applicable or the official Mexican identification.