Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/29/2023 – 13:39

The improvement in the job market is influenced by both favorable seasonality and economic activity, said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The unemployment rate fell from 8.3% in the quarter ended in May to 7.8% in the quarter ended in August, the lowest result since February 2015, when it was 7.5%.

The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) released this Friday, 29th, by IBGE. If only the quarters ending in August are considered, the unemployment rate is the lowest since 2014, when it was 7.0%.

“A favorable macroeconomic context has a positive impact on the job market”, recalled Beringuy.

According to her, it is not possible to measure the exact contribution of economic growth to the drop in the unemployment rate, but this is a factor present in the improvement seen in employment. The return of labor market behavior to pre-pandemic standards also has an influence on the positive evolution seen throughout the year.

In just one quarter, another 1.254 million people started working, totaling 99.653 million employed workers in the country. At the same time, 528 thousand Brazilians became unemployed. The unemployed population fell to 8.416 million, the lowest level since 2015. The total number of inactive people also decreased in the quarter, with 347 thousand fewer people in this condition, totaling 66.789 million out of the labor force.

“We have observed that this drop in unemployment is related to a process of expansion in the number of workers in various activities,” she said. “Only industry did not retain workers.”

Nine of the ten economic activities recorded hiring in the quarter ended in August compared to the quarter ended in May, although in most cases the variation is not considered statistically significant, that is, it was within the survey’s margin of error.

The increase in vacancies occurred in: accommodation and food (119 thousand), information, communication and financial, professional and administrative activities (275 thousand), public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (422 thousand), construction (27 thousand), other services (51 thousand), commerce (189 thousand), domestic services (164 thousand), agriculture (61 thousand) and transport and storage (72 thousand). The only sector with layoffs was industry, with 114 thousand fewer jobs.