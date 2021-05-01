The question of what would be the games in development at Rockstar Games has been hanging around the fans. Now it turns out that information would be reaching us via a job offer. It turns out that Rockstar is hiring game testers, sparking speculation about whether the studio is ready to start testing its next big game. Excited fans seem to believe that the listings are definitive proof that Rockstar is moving forward with the production of GTA 6 or Bully 2.

Even if Rockstar is unlikely to indicate whether these speculations are true or not, new games in development at Rockstar Games seem to be a reality. Which of course is not something that is in doubt. Rockstar has known how to keep silent and when it is time to reveal their future games, we will surely get more than one surprise. It is not the first time that a job offer has revealed information about their games.

Rockstar will not leave out single player experiences for Grand Theft Auto

New games in development at Rockstar Games

Rockstar is always looking for new staff, but fans seem to be especially excited about the new list because they are for game tester positions. Many believe this implies that the games in development at Rockstar Games would already be (at least some) ready to begin testing. Rockstar looking to fill 48 positions in the UK, including positions for game testers. They are also looking to hire game testers at Rockstar India and Rockstar Lincoln in the United States.

They make a formal request for a single player DLC of Red Dead Redemption 2

However, Rockstar has listed slightly different descriptions for each of the positions Open test games based on location. Rockstar Edinburgh is looking for candidates who have ‘competent playing skills’. Rather, Rockstar India emphasizes that it is looking for a candidate who plays and understands previous Rockstar games. This suggests that while each of the locations is hiring game testers, those positions could be tied to different projects.