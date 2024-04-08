If you live in Florida, He is a cat lover and are looking for a job that combines your passion with generous compensation, this may be the perfect opportunity for you. The ACANA pet food team is offering the sum of up to US$10,000 to a lucky cat lover to spend a whole day cuddling kittens at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, a partner organization with Best Friends Animal Society.

The job offer was recently announced through the company's social networks in what they have called the “Official Kitten Sitter” contest“. The winner of the contest will spend four hours one day next June at the Humane Society, providing love and attention to all the cats in the shelter.

According to ACANA, the act of cuddling kittens is not only an adorable activity, but it is also Contributes to establishing healthy bonds and improving the socialization skills of felines before they find a permanent home. Additionally, research supports the fact that interacting with pets can significantly reduce people's blood pressure and heart rate.

The purpose of this initiative goes beyond providing an adorable experience to participants.. ACANA aims to help cats get off to a solid start during the so-called “kitten season,” which runs from May to November. During this period, animal shelters receive an increase in the number of orphaned kittens in need of care and a loving home.

What benefits does the job of 'Official Kitten Sitter' in Florida offer?

In addition to the contest, the pet food team will also make a significant donation to support animal shelters.

The call is aimed at cat lovers in Florida, to help them prepare for an adoption. Photo:iStock Share

5,000 boxes of wet kitten food, valued at US$250,000, will be donated, along with 120,000 meals for animals, to help ease the burden on shelters during this critical period. To be eligible to participate in the contest, candidates must be legal residents of the United States and over 18 years of age.

Besides, It is strongly recommended that participants are not allergic to catss, given the nature of the work. Entries for the contest are due by Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 pm EST, and full details on how to enter and contest rules are available at the link provided on ACANA social media.