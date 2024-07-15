California became a key destination for healthcare professionalsspecially for registered nurses (RN) that They are looking for new opportunities and job stability. With an attractive salary ranging from US$45 to US$67.43 per hour, and green card sponsorshiptoday there is an opportunity that not only promises economic stability, but also the possibility of settling permanently in the United States.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital in Los Angeles looking for registered nurses to join their team in a variety of roles, from full-time to part-time. This institution, with a well-established reputation spanning over 120 years, offers an environment where the care and clinical excellence are of utmost importance.

“We believe that working with us is more than a job: it is a vocation,” explains the institution in the job posting shared on the portal Indeed. The competitive salary offered by the establishment also provides benefits including health insurance, dental and of vision, leisure paid and tuition reimbursement. This combination of compensation and benefits seeks to support the Work-life balance for employeesas stated on their website.

California Job Requirements and Qualifications



Notably Candidates must possess a California Registered Nurse license, BLS Certification (basic life support) and a Bachelor of Nursing degree. In addition, the Previous experience in acute care.

The portal also clarifies that, for New Nursing Graduatesoffer a Nursing Training Program designed to equip professionals with the skills necessary to care for complex, ventilated patients. “It provides the specialized skills needed to provide extraordinary nursing care to patients with complex medical problems and who require mechanical ventilation,” they say.

It is important to clarify that The job offer is from Monday to Fridaywith rotating weekends and expected hours (36 to 48) divided into three or four shifts, as appropriate. Individuals seeking to take advantage of this opportunity in California and meeting the above requirements, Barlow Respiratory Hospital has a growth environment where every employee can make a meaningful contribution to patient care.