Millennials and Gen Z want jobs that reward their skills and level of education. A career coach criticizes the approach of the younger generations.

Kassel – “From rags to riches”? The “American Dream” has apparently come to an end, as young Americans no longer want to start out as dishwashers. They follow the motto: “From student to millionaire”.

Loud Fox Business More and more young Americans are complaining on social media about the current job market in the USA. Millennials and Gen Z in particular are annoyed that they have difficulty finding suitable work despite their skills and level of education.

“That’s crazy”: Fitness influencer allegedly earns more in gastronomy than in marketing

However, you should pay attention when you hear the word “appropriate”, because that is probably a question of definition. This isn't the first time a representative of Gen Z has complained about work. While some people are concerned about working hours, others criticize the pay.

What do young Americans consider “appropriate”? Alison Johnson, a fitness influencer, shares her worries with her followers on TikTok. Apparently the young woman has been looking for a job for weeks – so far without success. Because of the “appropriateness” of the offers.

I make more money serving sushi rolls even though I have a business degree and went $80,000 in debt to do it.

The reason: the companies don't offer her enough money. For a marketing job, Johnson would earn between $150,000 and $200,000 a year. That's not enough for her. “This is crazy,” she says to her followers. She would earn a lot more in the restaurant industry.

Career coach advises Millennials and Gen Z to take a new approach

According to reports from Fox Business There are some voices that criticize the approach of younger generations when looking for a job. Including career coach JT O'Donnell. He recommends that Millennials and Gen Z focus on companies from the start, not just salaries.

An application should always be preceded by the question: “Do I really want to work for this exact company?” Young people should take into account the fact that they will probably not spend their whole life in the same job. So you should think of yourself as a “job shopper” instead of a “job seeker” from the start. (nhf)