Luis Carlos Valdes

Torreón, Coahuila. / 06.25.2021 15:29:47

With Around more 800 vacancies, from 12 companies in the region, this Friday the Job Fair was held, held in the facilities of the Venustiano Carranza High School Auditorium, of the Autonomous University of Coahuila in Torreón.

Nazira Zogbi Castro, head of the Ministry of Labor in Coahuila, said that this fair turns out to be good news after covid-19 pandemic. Torreón and the Laguna region has been one of the regions that has recovered the most amount of employment; Therefore, as of this fair, it will be in mid-July when the IMSS numbers will be reflected in more formal jobs.

Noted that at the cut of the month of May, 95% of the jobs recovered from a total of 8 thousand jobs lost due to the pandemic in 2020 are registered, what represents around 7,800 jobs recovered. Assured that not only are there jobs recovered from lost jobs, but there are new jobs.

With respect to offering jobs with better salaries which has always been the great challenge, he assured that they have been increasing. Said as employment recovers, business confidence recovers to continue growing. Said in job fairs there is a strategy where certain jobs that do not meet the average estimated are not allowed for the region.

“We are above the national average, there are three to five minimum wages on average, depending on the region. A few years ago, it was not possible to take off above two minimum wages and today the three minimum wages are already exceeded, ”he said.

He considered that the Employment Fair in Torreón is a reflection that employment in the entity is growing. He recognized that employment is still to be recovered in the commercial, hotel and restaurant sectors; On the contrary, manufacturing and construction are the ones that reflect the growth in hiring. Asked about it, Nazira Zogbi said that the expectation for the end of this job fair, she said, is that six out of ten people who are looking for work will be hired.

