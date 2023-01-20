After Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, the next tech giant is apparently announcing massive job cuts. At the Google parent company, the layoffs affect around six percent of the workforce.

AAs the next heavyweight in the tech industry, Google parent company Alphabet wants to cut thousands of jobs, according to media reports. Around 12,000 jobs are to be lost worldwide, as company boss Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to employees published on Friday. This corresponds to around six percent of the workforce. Pichai indicated that areas outside of the core business will therefore be more affected: they want to adapt the workforce to the central priorities of the group.

The shares of the technology group then rose by more than one percent in pre-market US trading.

Just this week, Microsoft announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs. Before that, Amazon announced that it would cut 18,000 jobs and the Facebook group Meta of 11,000 jobs. Software specialist Salesforce is also cutting 8,000 jobs.

With the booming business in the corona pandemic, the tech companies had increased their number of employees, in some cases significantly. Recently, however, business development has slowed down, among other things due to economic concerns and high inflation.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Wednesday customers are trying to optimize their information technology spending to “do more with less.”