A “We’re Hiring” sign in a store window in Washington on February 2, 2022. STEFANI REYNOLDS (AFP)

Record levels of contagion from the omicron variant in January did not hit the US economy as viciously as experts feared. The United States created 467,000 jobs in the first month of the year, which shows signs of recovery after a few months of disappointing figures. The unemployment rate rose one tenth, from 3.9% in December to 4%, according to data published this Friday by the Labor Department.

The omicron has impacted the economy differently than the other variants. This has not caused the closure of premises or mobility restrictions, but it has forced millions of those infected to stay at home. Unemployment data for January was collected in the first few weeks of the year, when cases topped 800,000 a day. A survey by the Census Bureau showed that more than 14 million people did not work from the end of December to the beginning of January because they had covid-19 or were caring for someone infected, more than at any other point in the pandemic.

Despite the fact that the infection rate has fallen in recent weeks in most states, the pandemic continues to take its toll. Inflation has reached 7%, the highest figure in 40 years. To cushion the price of products, the Federal Reserve has already announced that in March it will begin to gradually increase interest rates, now at 0%. Without a pandemic, the unemployment data for January, according to economists, is difficult to interpret. It measures a time of year when retailers, carriers and other trades lay off hundreds of thousands of temporary employees who were hired during the holiday season. With the coronavirus, the situation is further altered.

Economists expect the labor market to continue its upward path in the coming months, when cases return to lows. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has been optimistic. In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Bullard projected the unemployment rate falling below 3% this year, a threshold last seen in the early 1950s. It probably won’t be very good because of Omicron, but don’t be fooled,” Bullard said. “This is a pretty strong economy here and a very strong job market,” he said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced that the US economy regained traction strongly in the last three months of 2021 and ended up growing by 5.7%, the most vigorous advance since 1984 , which confirms the full recovery of activity after the pandemic.