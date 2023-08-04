A laborer works on a new building in the financial district of Manhattan, New York, in April. Baby Matthews (AP)

The economic data continues to give joy in the US despite the downgrade of the credit rating of its debt, this Tuesday. Non-agricultural employment increased by 187,000 people in July, and the unemployment rate hardly changed, standing at 3.5%, the Labor Department’s Statistics Office reported this Friday. The increase in employment occurred in the sectors of health and social care, financial activities and wholesale trade. Growth fell short of even the 200,000 payrolls most analysts were predicting, down from 209,000 in June. In fact, these latest data were revised downwards (a monthly correction is usual) to finally settle at 185,000. Wage growth rose at a steady pace.

US stock index futures extended their gains at the start of the session on good employment data, with the long-awaited cooling of the labor market, which still shows enough momentum to protect the economy from a recession due to the aggressive tightening of the Federal Reserve since March 2022. The last rate hike, of 25 basis points, occurred in July.

The US economy needs to create about 100,000 jobs a month to keep up with the growth of the workforce. Companies are hoarding workers after difficulties finding labor during the pandemic and employment in some sectors, such as leisure and hospitality, remains below the level prior to the health emergency.

Despite the moderation in job growth, the labor market remains tight. The unemployment rate fell from 3.6% in June to 3.5%, levels last recorded more than 50 years ago. This rate is well below the Fed’s latest median estimate of 4.1% for the fourth quarter of this year. The Government reported this week that in June there were 1.6 jobs for each unemployed person, which represents little variation compared to May.

With their eyes set on the release of this report, economists, who have long forecast a slowdown in the fourth quarter of this year, are increasingly convinced that the US economy will continue to grow and that therefore the scenario of a “ soft landing” envisioned by the Federal Reserve is now possible. The US central bank will hold its next meeting in September, with a hypothetical new rate hike, the last in 2023, at that date or before the end of the year.

In a partial measure of labor market behavior released Thursday, the number of Americans filing new jobless claims rose slightly last week, while layoffs fell to 11-month lows in July. The report highlighted the strength of the demand for labor in the US, which is why the environment in the markets remains cautious, especially after the blow from the Fitch agency.

Although weekly jobless claims remain close to pre-pandemic levels and wage growth remains above levels Fed officials consider consistent with their 2% inflation target, other indicators point to a cooling off the frenetic demand for labor that has characterized much of the past three years.

Bloomberg Economics had predicted that median hourly earnings were likely to rise 0.3% last month amid “lower demand for labor and somewhat higher supply,” but ultimately rose 0.4%, the same as in June. “Wage data shows that the pace of growth is moderating, and July average hourly earnings will likely add to evidence that the stickiest part of inflation is easing,” Bloomberg explained the day before.

