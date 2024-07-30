Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 15:09

The net creation of 201,705 formal jobs in June in the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) was once again driven by the performance of the services sector in the month, with the creation of 87,708 formal jobs, followed by commerce, which created 33,142 jobs.

Industry created 32,023 jobs in June, while there were 27,129 new hires in agriculture. The construction industry registered 21,449 new jobs in the month.

In the sixth month of the year, 26 states had positive results in Caged. The best performance among the states was recorded in São Paulo, with the creation of 47,957 jobs. The worst performance was in Rio Grande do Sul, which recorded the closure of 8,569 jobs in June.

The average starting salary for formal jobs was R$2,132.82 in June. Compared to the previous month, there was a drop of R$5.15 in the average starting salary, a reduction of 0.2%.