Home page politics

divide

A job center raised eyebrows with a repayment request. © Michael Gstettenbauer/Imago Images

A former Hartz IV recipient receives mail from the job center after 15 years. In it, the kiosk owner is asked to comply with an insane repayment request.

Cologne – A few days ago, a kiosk owner from Cologne had to experience first-hand how meticulously some authorities work. Because there were discrepancies in his Hartz IV benefits, the 42-year-old should pay money back to the job center. The curious thing about it: The payment in question was already 15 years ago. Apparently, the authority works precisely, but very slowly. The beneficiary concerned no longer understood the world – because the amount of money demanded was so small and actually not worth the great effort. In the end, however, the case had a happy ending.

You can read the amount of the claim from the job center at kreiszeitung.de*

A few weeks ago, a woman had to learn that the relationship between Hartz 4 recipients and the job center is not always easy. The recipient of Hartz IV had applied for a loan. Since her refrigerator needed to be replaced, she wanted help from the job center. The clerk in charge rejected the application and had good advice for the woman to store her groceries outside in the wintry temperatures. *kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.