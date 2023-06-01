Basic income and labor shortages create new challenges. The outgoing Frankfurt job center boss explains why it is often necessary to motivate people to work.

What has to be right for “dishwasher jobs”: Social recognition, payment and the opportunity for further development. Image: dpa

Ms. Czernohorsky-Grüneberg, workers are being sought everywhere. It is said that there are around 250,000 young people in Germany alone who have no training, often not even a school-leaving certificate. How does it look here?

In Hesse there are almost 17,300 young people without vocational training, for Frankfurt there are around 1200.

What are these young people?

Around 94 percent of those under the age of 25 who receive basic security benefits do not have a professional qualification. Among them there are 21 percent who do not have a secondary school certificate. One in five of them does not have a secondary school leaving certificate. With this group we take a very close look at what we can offer. Because it makes a difference whether I can’t show anything at all or whether I’m unemployed and haven’t managed to at least get a secondary school certificate and maybe also an apprenticeship that has started and ended or a secondary school certificate. Depending on the situation, this can be particularly challenging for advice. If you don’t have a school-leaving certificate, you often have the feeling that you’re staying at the very bottom of the “success ladder”.