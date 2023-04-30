Human traffickers are trying to recruit young people in the Overvecht district of Utrecht. They promise young boys a fat job as a driver (‘big salary and everything will be arranged’), but once abroad they turn out to have to smuggle illegal workers. Three Utrechters are currently detained in Slovakia and face a long prison sentence.
#Job #driver #sounded #good #true #Nasser #jail #Slovakia
