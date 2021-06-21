With rumors raging about a new Silent Hill by Hideo Kojima, it was recently revealed that Kojima Productions, this developer’s studio, has opened a couple of new job opportunities, which indicate that the next title of this company could be of action.

It was recently discovered that Kojima Productions published a series of job openings for character designer, production, programmers and designers on the LinkedIn site. Although not much information has been shared through this medium, it is mentioned that this work would be action oriented. Similarly, applicants are asked to discuss the games they have recently enjoyed, as well as the technology trends they are following in the industry.

Although it is mentioned that this would be a new project, at the moment there is no more information about this title of action. Similarly, the only Kojima Productions project known to the public is Death Stranding Director’s Cut. However, with a presentation of Abandoned, the supposed Silent Hill, for next June 25, it is likely that some doubts about Kojima’s future will be answered this week.

On related topics, a log reveals that Death Stranding Director’s Cut It will be exclusive to the PS5.

Via: Game rant