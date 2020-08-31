Marielle anguish. The mask that she usually wears to go shopping or take public transport, she will have to continue to wear it all day: “Already after fifteen minutes, it irritates, it’s unbearable, so, eight hours …” She blows. Anger mingles with the incomprehension of the decision which now requires the wearing of a mask in all workspaces “Closed and shared”.

Like 38% of workers, Marielle is reluctant to take a masked return, despite having received 14 washable masks and ” of good quality “. As a tax official, she believes that before her departure on vacation, the measures were already taken and “Up to the task”. In his workspace, the usual four positions have been reduced to two. The space has even been rearranged. The offices are now close to the windows and spaced more than two meters apart. And, so far, no case was suspected. So she wonders and gets carried away “Inconsistency Government comments.

A few kilometers from here, at the factory where the famous LU biscuits are made, in certain assembly lines where distances are impossible, wearing a mask is now part of the routine, as is taking the temperature. Food companies are particularly known to be hotbeds of risk, considered as such when, in the same week, three people from the same company test positive. But, “In the oven”, the piece of fabric quickly becomes unbearable. “At over 40 degrees, it suffocates quickly, so the mask is more often under the nose than above. Even the team leader cannot do it ”, says union delegate Frédéric Jeanneau. On the site, however, management took measures to try to lower the temperature: portable air conditioning, camouflage foliage on the windows of the workshops. In vain. Frédéric Jeanneau campaigns for the wearing of visors, but above all for an increase in breaks. ” But, for the moment, we are totally in the dark ”,deplores the trade unionist.

Monday, taking up the opinion of the High Council of Public Health, Laurent Pietraszewski, the State Secretariat in charge of pensions and occupational health, received the trade unions and employers to collect their final remarks in order to finalize the protocol sanitary which was to be returned Monday, at the end of the day. A protocol that includes “Derogations” possible for “Activities which, by nature, are hardly compatible with wearing a mask”, Labor Minister Élisabeth Borne had already said on Sunday. Among “Special cases”, there is ” workshops “ as “Garages”, or “You are required to make physical efforts” and where employees can be “Exempt from wearing a mask” if “The workshop is well ventilated”.

Some of the teams work from home, another face-to-face

In the field, the unions are trying with difficulty to negotiate a change in the organization of work compatible with wearing a mask. Except that “Nothing is anticipated” and meetings with management are in pause mode, awaiting the new health protocol, says Valérie Lefebvre-Haussmann, CGT secretary general of the federation of banks and insurance. At Direct Assurance, for example, where employees are in open space, management has set up a rotation. Some of the teams work from home, another face-to-face. Which alternate every week. However, for Valérie Lefebvre-Haussmann, regular breaks are essential to keep going. On Sunday, the Minister of Labor explained that employees will be able to “At certain times remove the mask”, for example for “Blow ten minutes”. Or if “Your colleagues have gone to the canteen (and that) a few of you have stayed, you can take off your mask.” No legal framework, therefore, but “Principles enshrined in the protocol, which are the subject of social dialogue within companies”. A fear for Nayla Glaise, who runs from client to client: “If, in our company, the instructions are respected, when we go to the customer, it is always anxiety”, explains the trade unionist at Accenture, a consulting company.

Monday, Philippe Martinez asked the ministry “A guide as framed as possible” for “Really protect employees”. The secretary general of the CGT also wishes ” Sanctions “ against companies that do not comply with health instructions.“The trade unions must also be involved in defining the health protocol in connection with occupational medicine”,insists Valérie Petit-Lesage, general secretary of the CGT regional union of Île-de-France.