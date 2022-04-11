Joar It is not a strange name in the local music scene, with 15 years of artistic career, now it goes a step further and opens a new facet. This time, as a singer-songwriter with the release of “How beautiful it is”a romantic reggaeton with which he hopes to cross borders.

“With this material we want to expand my style a little more and take it to different places in Latin America” he maintained through a statement.

“How beautiful it is” by Joar

In an interview on the Fuego TV program “Your afternoons with Celeste”, Joar explained that although he considers himself a pop singer with his new record production “I want to be your friend”, he seeks to expand his musical horizons by venturing into urban music.

“As a pop singer I can merge with many genres, they can be cumbia, ballads, salsa, even bachata” assured.

Along these lines, he was excited about the release of “Que bonito es”, a song that falls within the definition of romantic reggaeton.

“Qué Bonito es” is a song that speaks of unique feelings that can be felt towards such a special person.

The video clip for the single premiered on YouTube on March 29 with Rosita Sánchez, Miss Models Peru Queen of City 2021, as the female lead.

Joar announces his next release

Finally, the 35-year-old singer, who is affiliated with Apdayc as a singer-songwriter, announced, through his Instagram account, that in the next few days he would be launching “I’m going to love you”an urban pop made in collaboration with reggaeton Antagonistic.