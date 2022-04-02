Given the absences of Javi Sánchez, Josema and El Yamiq, Joaquin he had to take command stripes in the center of the defense against Lugo and together with Kiko Olivas he had a good game that ended with a 4-1 victory: “We had the game under control and at all times we knew what we had to do, We knew how to hurt them. They squeezed us well but we knew how to get out of the pressure and when we caught them, we hurt them. It was a controlled game and that penalty was a shame, which I want to see repeated; we would have liked more to leave the clean sheet, but in the end the important thing is that the team won and that we are up in the table”.

The losses led to Joaquin and Kiko become a couple in defense again, something they have done many times: “We know each other well after four years together; Kiko is a great central defender and has a lot of football, many years in the elite and I feel very comfortable with him. I congratulate you because you had a great game and it was not easy, leaving after so long and performing at the level you have done, he is a top professional“.

With the victory, Real Valladolid rises to second place and will watch the games in Eibar and Almería calmly, transferring the pressure to the Basques and Andalusians: “Pressure for them, but also for us. This means nothing, speaking badly and soon , we all have our fingers up our asses and we know that we will have to be like this until the end of the League”.

After the two defeats (Oviedo and Las Palmas) and the victory with game doubts in Alcorcón, Joaquín analyzed the moment the team is going through after beating Lugo resoundingly 4-1: “It’s the most difficult moment, the points no longer come back, points that pass are points that go. We know that those at the top are hardly going to puncture and the one that punctures the least will go up directly… you can not afford or draws and you always have to add three by three”.