After weeks, hoarding headlines, rumors of infidelity, alleged messages to Claudia Bavel and even accusations of relatives who say that their marriage is a fraud, Joaquín Sánchez and his wife, Susana Saboridothey have ruled for the first time and have announced that they will take legal measures against whom he violates his right to privacy.

This was declared by his lawyers, Mario Bonacho Caballero and Marisa Herrero-Tejedor, from Averum Lawyers, through a statement sent to the press.

“We publicly manifest the imminent exercise of legal actions against all those people who have disseminated in the various media circumstances that are close to the private life of our representatives,” the lawyers detailed.

As they defended, the “speculations and information” that have been spreading in the media “have notoriously invaded the personal and family sphere” of the former soccer player and his wife.

Therefore, they consider that “they have meant a serious overreach of freedom of information” and have “seriously attack against the fundamental right to privacy”, so they will proceed to “file the corresponding demands and/or complaints.”

This statement from the legal representatives of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido is the first time that both are pronounced, although indirectly, since the alleged conversation that the excapitan of Betis had years ago with Claudia Bavel years ago.

Nor we were He showed the chat between the Onlyfans model and he, a talk that began in December 2023 and continued intermittently until summer of 2024, with uploaded messages of tone and that they pointed out that they had tried to stay in Barcelona, ​​but finally it could not.

After this information, and that she granted an interview in Fridaythere are few information that has continued arising about Joaquín, some of them from their own family.