Joaquín Sabina sings on stage at the Galileo Galilei hall in Madrid, this Friday. Aitor Sol

Nobody saw it coming. It had to be a night like many, enlivened by the iconic music of Joaquín Sabina at the hands of the Benditos Malditos, his faithful head musicians who always accompany the musician from Jaén on tour. But the hundreds of fans gathered at the Galileo Galilei concert hall in Madrid got a surprise they will never forget. After 800 long nights of his last appearance in public, after ten at night and in the fifth song. It was Joaquín himself who got on stage. He did it on the notes of So young and so old coming out of a corner. “And so I grew up flying and I flew so fast / that even my own shadow of sight lost me”, were the first verses that he sang again after more than two years, away from his audience.

The public burst to their feet, mobiles in hand to document the grand return of one of the best Spanish artists. With a firm and impeccable voice, he exhibited himself a second time with the mythical City fish. At the end of the song, Sabina thanked the public for the support shown to her band over the last two years. “I would like to thank you all in the world, for having made all these people happy throughout the covid,” she said with a broken voice. She immediately left the concert hall aboard a taxi, the same one with which she had arrived from her house in the center of the capital and that she had waited for him on the street during the time of the exhibition.

A brief appearance, but enough to encourage the hundreds of followers who stayed singing along with the Benditos Malditos the repertoire of the skinny one from Úbeda. His wife, Jimena Coronado, and her family, as well as friends of the artist such as the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, did not miss the appointment.

The artist from Jaén had not sung in front of his fans since February 12, 2020, when during the concert with Joan Manuel Serrat at the WiZink Center in Madrid he fell from the stage from a height of almost two meters and suffered three clean cracks in his shoulder left. He then promised his followers in person that he would return with Serrat on May 22 to the same venue, something that ultimately could not happen due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Since then he has only played at the 2022 Goya Awards gala, exactly two years after that incident. The singer-songwriter moved the attendees at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia and the public at home with an acoustic version in the company of Leiva de so young and so old (nineteen ninety six). The same song that inspired the title for the double tribute album with which 38 artists celebrated him in 2019 and with which he decided to also play in front of his fans.

This Friday he played again with his leading musicians Antonio García de Diego and Jaime Asúa ―co-authors of some of the singer-songwriter’s best-known songs (everyone but you, On the edge of the fireplace either With youamong others)― Mara Barros, Paco Beneyto and Laura Gómez Palma, with the great absence of Pancho Varona, who has started another solo project.