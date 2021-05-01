Spanish singer-songwriter Joaquín Sabina, 72, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The peruvian Jimena coronado, who is his wife, announced the news through social media.

“First dose,” reads the Instagram post. In a matter of minutes, the image went viral on the platforms, where many fans of the artist sent their best wishes.

The post shows the precise moment when Joaquin Sabina you are about to be immunized. For the procedure, he wore a mask and black clothing. The nurse of the medical staff also appears smiling at the camera while holding the vaccine dose in her hand.

In this way, the interpreter of “And yet I love you” joins the long list of international artists who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

This happy moment for Joaquín Sabina occurs one year after having suffered an accident on stage, which led him to the operating room due to a brain clot. Let’s remember that, at that time, his health was complicated, however, he was victorious.

After a few months of the incident, on June 29, 2020, the Spanish singer-songwriter contracted a civil marriage with Jimena Coronado, his partner for more than 25 years.

