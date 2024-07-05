He Spanish poet and singer Joaquin Sabina has announced what will be its last tour on the stages, called “Hello and goodbye”which will start in February 2025 in Mexico. This tour marks the definitive closure of their live performances.

When are Joaquín Sabina’s concerts in CDMX?

✱✱ February 1, 4, 10 and 12, 2025: National Auditorium, Mexico City

After the tour that concluded in December 2023, where several concerts were cancelled due to health problems, many thought that the concert at the end of December in Madrid would be his final farewell. However, Sabina has decided to return to the stage once again to offer her final farewell.

The tour will begin in February 2025 in America and, For eleven weeks, it will tour Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina.After a brief break, the tour will continue through Spain and Europe, culminating in November 2025.

“Joaquín Sabina has decided to go back on stage to say hello for the last time before closing the curtain. A tour to tell us, to say to each other, ‘Hello and goodbye’,” his producer said.

The “Hello and Goodbye” tour represents a unique opportunity to say goodbye to songs that have stood the test of time and have become part of popular tradition. These songs, which will no longer be performed in front of thousands of people by their own author, find their final farewell on this tour.

His production company explains that “the tour will be a multitudinous farewell to a voice that exudes truth, to a bowler hat that is a symbol of mischief and elegance, and to an iconic silhouette outlined with cigarette smoke and whiskey. Although Sabina will no longer tour the stage, he will continue to write stories and songs that will always accompany him.”