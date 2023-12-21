Between the yes of the riff piano with which on February 25 he started When I was younger at the National Stadium in San José (Costa Rica) and the E minor of the full band that closed on Wednesday Pills to not dream in it Wizink Center of Madrid, many things happened. 56 concerts on 34 stages in 12 countries. Half a million viewers. 22 songs —with some occasional additions depending on the audience. And emotion. A lot of emotion. Also uncertainty, reflected ironically in the name of the tour: Against all odds. Yesand I was going to call Feeling it a lotbut an exchange of views with his manager, Jose Navarro, Berryinspired the singer a new name.

At 74 years old, Joaquín Sabina approached the previous month of rehearsals with the respect that three years away from live shows gave. On February 12, 2020, he fell from the stage of the Madrid multipurpose venue during a concert with Joan Manuel Serrat. “He came to the tests scared. And he transmitted that fear to us. But wisdom is within him, you just had to oil the machine,” explains Antonio García de Diego, a musician and composer with more than 40 years at the singer's side. “We were afraid to see him being afraid, but he didn't miss a single rehearsal and that reassured us a lot,” adds guitarist Jaime Asúa. “I was infected with joy and energy knowing that he wanted to tour again, maybe it was youth…” says Mara Barros, backing singer of the band.

The repertoire was decided — “it does not impose, but it decides. When she takes it off and puts it on, she knows what he's doing”—for a one hour and 50 minute show. With a mix of classics —With you, 19 days and 500 nights either Down the boulevard of broken dreams—, relatively new topics —I deny everything either marble tears— and some of what the band considers “old gems” that Sabina wanted to perform —When the cold hits either white lies—. They worked on changes in tones and rhythms, sharing confidence in the band for the songs in which the man from Jaén was less comfortable. And a warning: it wouldn't be a regular tour, you'd spend more time sitting down.

Three general rehearsals with light, sound and decoration and a tour which had originally planned 18 dates in Spain and had to go to 34 due to the high demand for tickets. The first tickets were sold out in 12 hours. The people who came to the final concert had purchased them 10 months before. “It has been a tour in which we have taken special care of Joaquín. “We were all very sensitized,” explains Berry. They left more distance between concerts, there was a month and a half of vacation in Ecuador and the singer did a lot of his part. “He has given a lesson in professionalism. He hasn't gone out for lunch or dinner, between concerts he locked himself in. There have even been days where he has communicated through a whiteboard.”

Joaquín Sabina on stage at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Moeh Atitar

The result has been a tour in which Sabina has grown in confidence and in which “against all odds” – a phrase used by almost all the people who participate in this chronicle – the singer has carried out all the dates, with the exception of Puebla, where a stomach infection prevented him from performing. For García de Diego, Sabina “has been gaining confidence from the beginning.” He says: “When we arrived in Argentina [quinta parada de la gira, donde se tocó Con la frente marchita y se hicieron ocho conciertos en 17 días] Everything had already settled and we sounded much more accomplished.”

So much so that there were moments in which the band itself, completed by Borja Montenegro, Josemi Sagaste, Laura Gómez, Pedro Barceló and Paco Beneyto as a specific substitute for Barceló, was carried away by the sensations. “I usually carry a towel to wipe off the sweat… on this tour I have used it for traces of emotion,” says García de Diego. It happened to Asúa that, at a concert, he surprised himself listening to the songs like another spectator: “I thought: 'Damn, what a bastard, how he's singing it.'” And Barros has cried in the last one in Mexico, in the last one in Buenos Aires… “He had never seen people so dedicated. The public has turned out. I think they were very grateful because they thought we wouldn't come back. “It has been an incredible and priceless energy.”

For the band, the public has played a fundamental role in the success of the performances. “On days when there could be doubts, people have raised it to four songs. That made him emotionally stronger. I think Joaquín has experienced things in these months that he had never experienced,” says García de Diego. “On all tours there are one or two concerts that stick out in your mind, but on this one there were 10 or 12,” adds Asúa.

“Against all odds,” Sabina began on Wednesday in Madrid, “we have arrived alive and well at this last concert. It has been the most magical, most exciting and tumultuous tour of our lives. After playing in the most legendary venues—London, Paris or New York—I can say that nowhere else does my heart skip a beat, my legs tremble like here.” And she started a concert in which she alternated the stool with the chair. In which she accompanied each verse with a movement of the hand in which she was not holding the microphone. In which the public shouted loudly three times “Survivor, yes, damn it!”, and in which Princess It sounded like one of those hymns that the respectable sing while looking at themselves.

Sabina, performing one of her songs from the 'Against All Prognoses' tour, on Wednesday in Madrid. Moeh Atitar

In a balanced show, with movement at the beginning, which then moved through a more acoustic part and raised the decibels again in the final part, the audience decided to incorporate a new point on the scale. At all concerts, at the end So young and so old, A standing ovation began that lasted minutes. Perhaps the level of detail provided by the screens had an influence, in which an excited Sabina could be seen, fully aware of the lyrics he was singing. On those same screens you could see her surprised—and surprising—happy face when she heard people chanting her songs. Or the moments when she shrugged her shoulders at the applause, somewhere between what have I done to deserve this? and what do you want me to do to it? As if he were right when he says that he cannot conceive that people pay a ticket for that broken voice or that the public does not come for him, but for his songs. “He has other resources to excite. He is a forceful, wise and recognizable voice. Let's see if he starts to believe it now…” Barros concludes ironically.

Throughout the tour, the stands have been permeated with a certain aroma of farewell. Partying with drops of melancholy. With the question in the air of whether there will be more Sabina concerts. “Many people have come as if it were the liturgy of the last mass,” defines García de Diego. Berry thinks no, that “in 2025 she could do some performances.” His bandmates believe that not even Sabina himself knows. And he doesn't want to know either.

Sabina, during her last concert of her tour at the WiZink in Madrid, on Wednesday. Moeh Atitar

