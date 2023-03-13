A Buenos Aires slouched in its seats received Joaquín Sabina again this Sunday. It was no longer one of those dance nights at Luna Park, nor a marathon of songs like the ones he alternated with Joan Manuel Serrat on visits that lasted weeks, but the affection remains intact. The 74-year-old singer from Jaén inaugurated the first concert of six that he will give until the end of the month in the Argentine capital after passing through San José, Costa Rica, Lima, Bogotá and Santiago de Chile on his return to the stage. “But only when I arrive at Ezeiza do I feel at home,” he said about his landing at the Buenos Aires airport, to the applause of his faithful and a sea of ​​phones pointed at him.

Sabina also sat in the middle of the stage, shy to take a step but in the focus of all eyes, she reviewed hits. Short Dieguitos and Mafaldasthe tribute to a Boca Juniors fan who used to take couples to dance in the corridors of their old Buenos Aires presentations, but she compensated by giving voice to songs like so young and so old either On the edge of the fireplacewho sang himself again in this one after more than 20 years.

In an interval, the band also dug up I want to be an Almodóvar girl in the powerful voice of Mara Barros and Antonio García de Diego offered his version of The most beautiful song in the world. Clearing her throat in full and wearing a white bowler hat that reflected the light like a beacon, Sabina returned to the stage after a break and played the guitar with the first strumming of 19 days and 500 nights. The electric guitar came to his aid while the public was encouraged to stretch. The flame of the night dance sabineras of Buenos Aires, this time the modern Movistar Arena theater at the residential end of Corrientes Avenue, glowed for a moment untouched.

Sabina had barely appeared in public since she fell more than two meters from the stage during a concert in Madrid in February 2020. Recovered from the three cracks she suffered in her left shoulder, she returned to sing two years later in Valencia during the Goya Awards of 2022 and surprised his Madrid fans two months later, when he burst onto the stage by surprise during a presentation by Los Benditos Malditos, the band that accompanies him around the world.

He promised that he would return and on February 25 he went on a tour that he baptized Against all odds and that he will have it going around all of America and Spain until the end of the year. Argentina, the country that he visited for the first time in 1984 “to fulfill a childhood dream”, will host him throughout March with eight presentations. There will be six concerts in Buenos Aires (more than in any city on the tour), one in Rosario and another in the city of Córdoba. True to the forecast, there are only a handful of tickets left for one of them, the penultimate one, on March 25 in the capital.

