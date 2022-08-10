Cebé Cartagena continues to strengthen its squad ahead of its second season in the LEB Plata league, which will start on October 8. Added to the incorporation of Pau Tendero this Tuesday is the arrival of Joaquín Reyes, one of the best players in the EBA League in the 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old forward averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and a PIR of 14.9 last season at the Ecoculture Costa de Almería in an outstanding season.

With the arrival of Reyes, there are now eight players that Gustavo Aranzana has on his squad: point guards Víctor Aguilar and Emilio Martínez; shooting guard Pau Tendero; forwards Sediq Garuba, Albert Odero and Joaquín Reyes; power forward Isaiah Powell and center Johan Kody. The first friendly will be on September 14 against Almansa, from LEB Oro.